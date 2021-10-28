Cincinnati restaurant decks out rooftop with heated igloos, greenhouses

By WLWT Digital Staff

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — As winter approaches, a popular downtown Cincinnati restaurant and bar is adding heated igloos and greenhouses to its rooftop.

The View at Shires’ Garden decked out its rooftop with igloos and greenhouses just in time for cooler weather, so guests can still get a chance to take in the views of the city throughout the winter season.

The igloos and greenhouses can accommodate two to eight people and come with heat, a Bluetooth speaker, board games and blankets, with comfortable seating and a group table.

The heated igloos will be available November through March. You can reserve an igloo Tuesday through Sunday.

Reserve an igloo by filling out a request on the restaurant’s website:

theviewatshiresgarden.com/specialreservations

