‘She wanted to be part of a cure’: Young woman brings awareness to terminal brain cancer

By Waverle Monroe

Click here for updates on this story

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Anjalie Bartee was diagnosed in 2018 with a terminal, stage 4 brain tumor. That’s when the then 17-year-old began her almost three-year journey of activism.

“She wanted to be a part of a cure,” Albert Bartee said.

Doctors told Anjalie’s parents, Albert and Barbara Bartee their daughter would only live anywhere from a couple of weeks to up to a year.

Even though she was on chemo and radiation and her Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) tumor got worse, doctors gave them hope.

“She got into a trial and then she ended up doing really well for like two and a half years,” Barbara Bartee said.

The trial, in Michigan, prevented her tumor from growing, but Anjalie wanted to do more.

“She was required to do like three lumbar punctures, but it helped research so she did one every time we went to Michigan,” Barbara Bartee said.

A lumbar puncture is a spinal tap. Anjalie’s dad said his daughter always wanted to help people.

“She didn’t just think about herself,” Albert Bartee said. “She was willing to go over and beyond for another person. That’s why if they asked her if she would do extra things in the trial study, she would. She was always willing to go the extra step.”

She even went to Washington, D.C., twice to bring awareness to DIPG.

“She was invited to Washington, D.C. twice. Once to get the med on the market sooner, because it usually takes seven to 10 years,” Barbara Bartee said.

The second visit was for the first Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Summit. Even though the trial was going well in the back of their minds, Albert and Barbara Bartee knew it wouldn’t last forever.

“No parent wants to be sitting there watching your child get ready to die,” Albert Bartee said. “It’s hard to even think of something like that.”

Anjalie died last Thursday. Barbara Bartee said Anjalie donated her brain to science so that even in death she can help fight this disease.

“I hope for more awareness and hopefully a cure down the road,” Barbara Bartee said.

Anjalie’s medical bills are over $30,000. A fundraiser was set up at her old job Primrose School of Legacy. You can donate by emailing pslegacy@primroselegacy.com or calling 402-334-3337.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.