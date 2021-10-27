Middle school students growing minds and green thumbs with plant sale

By Jiani Navarro

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Chastang Fournier K-8 school in Mobile is taking the learning outside, selling mums to raise money for their science programs.

As the mums grow so do the minds of the students at Chastang Middle School, as they learn the science behind taking care of plants and growing green thumbs in the process.

“You only have to water them like once a week, so they don’t be damp all the time,” said 7th-grade student, Takeitha Dunklinirby.

The school received 700 hundred free mums from Farming the Future to raise money for their science programs, something Principal Victoria Coleman said they’ve been needing.

“We have a science department where we are in need of various items to help supply those classrooms so that students can experience hands-on training,” said Coleman.

Treba Young with Mobile County Public School System said this is also a great opportunity for kids to be involved in science, technology, engineering, and math, also known as STEM.

“We want to make sure that all kids have the opportunity to engage with nature, engage with these mums, write about the mums, measure the mums, take care of the mums and be a part of the sale,” said Young.

Principal Coleman said getting the mums, has been a win-win situation. The reward of seeing her students learn has been priceless.

“You know, it is so gratifying to see that they care.”

If you’d like to show your support, you can do so by stopping by Chastang Middle during school hours and purchasing a mum. They will also be selling them during their Fall Festival this Friday.

