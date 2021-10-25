Fight between 2 knife-wielding homeless men spills into pizza shop

By WABC Staff

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) — Two people were stabbed during a dispute that spanned more than half a dozen city blocks in Manhattan Sunday afternoon.

Police say that two homeless men were involved in a dispute in Midtown where they stabbed each other around 1:15 p.m.

They say there were two separate crime scenes.

The first was at the Moynihan Train Station at 30th Street and 8th Avenue.

According to police, the two homeless men started off at the train station and then spilled out onto the streets.

Witnesses say the two men then ended up inside NY Pizza Suprema and continued to fight.

Officers arrived to the scene and found the pair swinging knives at each other.

It’s unknown what the dispute was about, but detectives say that both men were determined as the fight made it all the way to 38th Street and 8th Avenue.

Police say both men were taken to Bellevue Hospital and are both in custody.

The two men are expected to survive.

