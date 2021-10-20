Wisconsin driver who rescued young boy to be recognized by state Assembly as ‘Hometown Hero’

By WDJT Staff

MADISON, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus driver will be recognized by the Wisconsin State Assembly as a “Hometown Hero” at the upcoming Assembly session Wednesday, Oct. 27.

While on her bus route, Cecilia Nation, who was nominated by her state representative, LaKeshia Myers (D-Milwaukee), rescued a 6-year-old boy from a busy intersection back in 2019 while on her route.

“Cecilia’s quick thinking and selflessness saved a boy’s life,” said Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna) who selected her for the award. “It is great that we have people like Cecilia looking out for and serving our communities.”

According to a news release, when Nation pulled up to what she thought was going to be a normal stop, she noticed a young boy wandering alone through a busy intersection. The little boy, who has a disability, had left his school and was walking down the center of the street. Nation, sensing danger, quickly ran from her bus and led the boy to safety. The boy was the tenth lost or missing child recovered by the MCTS in recent years.

The news release says, Wisconsinites have a long, prominent history of community service and selflessness. In keeping with this tradition, the Wisconsin State Assembly created the Hometown Heroes program to identify and recognize individuals from around the state who are working to make their communities a better place.

Award winners are invited to the State Capitol and given an opportunity to speak on the Assembly floor as a special guest.

