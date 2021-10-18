Cops hope ‘Cooking for the Community’ fosters communication

By WLKY Staff

LOUISVILLE (WLKY) — Local leaders say they are hoping to spark conversations in the community and some community leaders think there may be no better way to accomplish that then by sharing a meal.

Former and current Louisville Metro Police officers banded together on Saturday, Oct. 16 to help give back to the community for the first “Cooking for the Community”

The American Legion Shawnee Post was turned into an outdoor family reunion, with smoke from the grill and music blaring from the speakers.

One of the organizers said the day was all about family and community.

“Food is key. It’s like with our families. That’s what it’s like when we all get together,” said event organizer John Railey. “We laugh. We smile. Everybody is happy when they are eating and that’s what we want to do with the community. We want everybody to come out, sit down and have a conversation together.”

During the food giveaway there was also a coat drive for the homeless. People can still drop coats, hats and gloves off at Chef Cut’s Pizzeria and Five Star Barbershop.

