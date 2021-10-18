Boyfriend charged in death of pregnant 911 dispatcher

By WTVD Staff

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) — The man accused of killing his girlfriend and their unborn child turned himself in to police Sunday.

Willie Earl Moore, 27, is charged with murder, murder of an unborn child, possession of a firearm by a felon, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Fayetteville Police Department said he was living with his girlfriend Tanajwa McMurray, 31, a Cumberland County 911 dispatcher.

According to investigators, Moore shot and killed McMurray on Oct. 11 at a home on Pittsfield Drive. He then took off in her 2019 Toyota Prius, which was eventually found in South Carolina.

Police said Moore turned himself in on Oct. 17 without incident. He’s been booked in the Cumberland County Detention Center and denied bond.

