Organizers host anti-bullying event at Nashville

By JOSEPH WENZEL

NASHVILLE (WSMV) — With October anti-bullying month, Metro Parks is doing their part to stop bullying and harassment that affects the lives of millions of children and teenagers.

On Saturday, Metro Parks hosted a ceremonial “Stop the Bullying” walk at Hadley Park. Metro Parks said 250 kids participated in the event. Organizers said now is the time to be proactive, especially since there’s been an increase in cyberbullying.

“We serve 300 to 500 kids a year. We have more kids coming into our facility year-round,” Assistant Director of Community Recreation Division for Metro Parks Stevon Neloms said. “So, we want to be on the front lines to be able to stop it because you know cyberbullying is more prevalent now, and metro parks want to take the lead, and we will.”

Organizers hope to put on more events like these. Every year will have a different theme.

