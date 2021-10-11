Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 11:51 am

Firefighters perform aerial rescue to get injured man off roof

<i>Rocky Hill Fire Department WFSB</i><br/>The Rocky Hill
Rocky Hill Fire Department WFSB
Rocky Hill Fire Department WFSB
The Rocky Hill

By Rob Polansky

Click here for updates on this story

    ROCKY HILL, Connecticut (WFSB) — A man needed to be rescued from the roof of a home in Rocky Hill on Friday.

The Rocky Hill Fire Department said the man suffered a non-life-threatening leg injury.

The man was found on top of a side entry roof to the single-family home.

Firefighters said they couldn’t get him down a ladder in the man’s state.

So, they mounted an aerial rescue using a crane. They placed the patient in a stokes basket for stabilization.

The rescue took about 12 minutes, firefighters said.

“This was an intense, low frequency-high risk operation, where the each member’s training allowed all involved to safely complete the rescue,” said Douglas Clarke, public relations officer, Rocky Hill Fire Department.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content