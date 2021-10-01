Teen burned in fatal crash remains hospitalized, family wants justice

CNN - Regional

By Zac Summers

BARTOW COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — The family of a teen severely burned in a crash a month ago is calling for more accountability.

Dalton Adams and his friend, Jeremy Pereira, were headed to see Adams’ grandmother who was in a Bartow County hospital on Aug. 30. The two 18-year-olds were driving down GA 20 when a truck driver crossed a grassy median and hit the teens, according to a crash report.

Both vehicles caught fire. Jeremy died. Dalton suffered burns on 43% of his body.

“I spent all my life trying to keep him safe and this happened,” said Alexis Adams, Dalton’s mom. “He’s burned all over his left side, down the left side of his body. It’s really bad, just really bad.”

Adams said her son is expected to live but he has a long road ahead. He’s remains in a burn unit. The truck driver was cited but Adams wants him to face more serious charges.

“He had to have fallen asleep,” she said. “There is no other explanation, and I don’t mean he dozed off because he went across a median, he hit a car and down an embankment and allegedly has no memory of that. He took Jeremy’s life and done all of this to my son and it’s just not right. I would like to see the punishment fit the crime.”

The crash remains under investigation. Adams said it’s possible the trucker could face stiffer charges if the Bartow County District Attorney sees fit.

