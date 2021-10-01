Man charged for allegedly stealing more than 500 blank vaccine cards from vaccination center

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

LOS ANGELES (KCAL) — A Los Angeles County contract worker was charged Thursday for allegedly stealing hundreds of blank vaccine cards from a COVID-19 vaccination center at the Pomona Fairplex.

Muhammad Rauf Ahmed, 46, of Las Vegas, was charged with one felony count of grand theft in the matter.

Ahmed is suspected of stealing more than 500 of the cards, which prosecutors said have a value of about $15 each if sold illegally.

“Selling fraudulent and stolen vaccine cards is illegal, immoral and puts the public at risk of exposure to a deadly virus,” Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said when announcing the charges.

An arraignment for the 46-year-old is set for August 25 in Department F of the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Pomona Branch.

The case remains under investigation by the La Verne Police Department.

