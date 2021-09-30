Special Olympics Vermont golfer surprised by legend of the sport

CNN - Regional

By Marshall Kramsky

HARTFORD, Vermont (WPTZ) — Special Olympics Vermont Athlete Jennifer Ann Mayfield is a person of few words, however, one message is clear.

“I like golf,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield doesn’t just like golf, she excels at it.

“I have tons of collections of medals,” Mayfield said.

Hard work and success lead to opportunity – one that only a few Special Olympics athletes receive. Mayfield was selected to represent Special Olympics Vermont as a golfer at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida.

“Surprised, because they hid it for quite a while,” Mayfield said.

The surprises didn’t stop there, one of the best LPGA Tour Golfers in history, Annika Sörenstam, left a special message for Mayfield.

“As a professional golfer, I admire all of the hard work you put in on and off the course, good luck next year, I know you will make us proud,” Sörenstam said in a video message.

With that message, Jennifer has already won, her next goal has nothing to do with driving or putting.

“I hope I can see her in person,” Mayfield said.

The rest of the Special Olympics Vermont delegation will be competing in the USA games next year from June 5-12 in Orlando.

