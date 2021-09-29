Police mourn death of officer who died from COVID-19 complications

CNN - Regional

By KOCO Staff

OWASSO, OK (KOCO) — The Owasso Police Department is mourning the death of an officer, who died due to COVID-19 complications.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, Officer Howard Smith, a 26-year veteran of the department, died due to complications associated with COVID-19 on Monday afternoon.

“All our thoughts and prayers are with the Smith family during this difficult time, and our officers and staff ask for prayers and strength. Rest easy Howie, we love you, you will be missed,” the department posted on Facebook.

