Police arrest man impersonating an officer

HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) — A man was arrested over the weekend after he was reported for impersonating a police officer.

Christopher Young was driving a black Ford Taurus with several working police lights along with police equipment inside of the car which he used to stop a person he previously had a romantic relationship with.

Young is now charged with Criminal Impersonation, Stalking, and False Imprisonment.

Young was booked into Sumner County Jail with a bond set at $8,333 and is scheduled to be in court October 27.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.

