Reports: Multiple people shot at Kroger near Memphis

By ALEX HEIDER

    COLLIERVILLE, TN (WSMV) — The Collierville Police Department is reporting multiple people have been shot at a Kroger on New Byhalia Road.

A town spokesperson says victims are being taken to several nearby hospitals, but it is unclear how many people have been shot.

