Is a shooter targeting Black woman in St. Louis?

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — Seven Black women have been shot in St. Louis and two of them were killed in the last seven days.

On Tuesday, representatives from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the St. Louis County Police Department held a press conference to announce that three recent shooting deaths are linked. Two of the victims were Black females, 16-year old Marnay Haynes and 49-year old Pam Abercrombie.

When police were asked if a serial killer was responsible for their deaths, Major Shawn Dace said, “Well, until we finalize the investigation we don’t want to categorize it as that right now.”

Abercrombie was shot and killed shortly before midnight on September 16, near the intersection of W. Florissant and E. Prairie. She was known to hang out at that corner and work as a sex worker.

News 4 spoke with another sex worker in the neighborhood who knew Abercrombie. She asked that we don’t reveal her identity and call her Stacey. Stacey said she and other sex workers are involved in a dangerous line of work but she didn’t think Black women, and more specifically Black sex workers are being targeted.

“I don’t think there’s a serial killer on the loose, me personally,” she said.

Stacey told News 4 some prostitutes contribute to the dangers they face by stealing from or antagonizing their customers.

“So it’s just dumb things they do, so, a lot of them, they endanger themselves,” she said.

Police are asking that anyone who know something that could help with the investigations, to call the CrimeStoppers Hotline at 866-371-TIPS.

