Man in wheelchair stabbed to death

FRESNO, CA (KFSN) — A man was killed after being stabbed multiple times in central Fresno on Tuesday afternoon.

Fresno police say the stabbing happened in the area of Roosevelt and Belmont Avenues at about 4:30 pm.

The victim, who used a wheelchair, was in his 50s, police say.

He was found with stab wounds in his chest and was rushed to the Community Regional medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

Officers have detained a man in his twenties who they believe is the suspect. They believe the victim and the suspect had an argument inside a liquor store shortly before the stabbing.

This story is developing and will be updated.

