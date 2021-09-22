First Friday to celebrate 19th anniversary, honor 1 October victims next month

CNN - Regional

By KAZIA DOROS

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS, NV (KVVU) — The First Friday Foundation announced the upcoming monthly event will celebrate the “One World Through Art” 19th anniversary of First Friday and commemorate 1 October.

First Friday will take place on Oct. 1 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The art walk area on Boulder Avenue and First Street will feature 40 First Friday artists and craftspeople and local musicians are set to perform. This month will 30 communities will participate in First Friday for the 19th anniversary celebration by sharing art, music, dance, and food to teach the public about each culture.

The 1 October Remembrance ceremony will be held at 10:01 p.m. with a moment of silence in the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden followed by Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman reading the names of each victim.

The event is free.

Visitors can park at the First Friday paid parking lot located at Arts Square/Mission Linen Building parking lot on Coolidge Avenue and Arts Way. There is also a city-paid parking lot located at 500 S. Main Street. Visitors can then take the free shuttle to the drop off area at Hoover Avenue and 1st Street. Ride share drop off also located on Hoover and 1st.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.