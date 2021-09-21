Skip to Content
Metro PD: Toddlers found in ‘deplorable’ home conditions

    NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Officers located two young children in a home described by Metro Police as “deplorable” during a welfare check.

During the check on Sunday at an apartment at 830 Glastonbury Road, officers contacted 22-year-old Nautica A. Harris and her two children, 2- and 4-years-old.

According to the police report, the apartment had a potent stench with flies on the walls, decaying and rotting meat throughout, and water clogging the sinks.

The 2-year-old child was only wearing a shirt at the time. A neighbor gave the officers a diaper to clothe the child.

Officers discovered a rash in the center of the 2-year-old’s chest and an unknown dried substance in their hair. Both of the children were taken to Vanderbilt Pediatrics for a precautionary examination. DCS took custody of both from there.

Harris was taken into custody and booked into the Davidson County Jail.

