Teen stabbed to death after football game

By WCBS Staff

LAGRANGE, New York (WCBS) — A 16-year-old was stabbed to death after a high school football game in Dutchess County on Friday.

Police have identified the victim as Quraan Smith, a junior at Arlington High School.

According to police, the confrontation between Quraan and 18-year-old Nestor Ortiz-Ocampo took place during a large fight just after 9 p.m. and ended with Quraan being stabbed in the torso.

“Everyone was heartbroken and shocked that it could happen somewhere like here,” said Molly Hutcher, a neighbor and Arlington High School graduate.

Saturday, balloons and flowers lay in the high school parking lot, marking the spot where the young victim lost his life.

“It’s unclear how the fight started or who started the fight, but there was a large fight,” said Captain John Watterson, with the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office.

It all happened after a Friday night football game at the school.

Jessica Dolan owns Taconic Pizza, located a short distance away, and says at first, she and employees didn’t know what was going on.

“Screaming, a lot of kids crying. I think the most important thing was kids were looking for their family,” she told CBS2’s Thalia Perez.

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro says their trauma team is offering support to students and staff.

“Our trauma team specializes in responding to these moments of heartbreak and grief. That’s why they’re there and that’s why we continue to provide the service,” he said.

The superintendent of Arlington Schools sent a letter to families saying in part, “Our Arlington team of psychologists, social workers, and counselors will remain in their regular assignments in each school this week. Additional staff from across the county will also be at Arlington High School to provide additional assistance to our students and staff.”

The superintendent also says there will be additional police presence and security at Arlington High School next week, but “law enforcement does not anticipate an additional threat stemming from this incident.”

Police say Ortiz-Ocampo was arraigned Saturday and is facing one count of first degree manslaughter.

