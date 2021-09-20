Police save infant thrown from balcony

CNN - Regional

By WABC Staff

Click here for updates on this story

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) — Police in Jersey City saved a one-month-old on Saturday when it was thrown from a balcony.

Officer Eduardo Matute caught the infant after someone tossed the infant from the second floor.

Matute and others responded to a report of a man dangling the baby.

The infant was taken to the hospital but was not hurt.

Officers arrested the man accused of throwing the baby.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.