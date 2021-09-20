Family argument leads to baby shower shooting

CNN - Regional

By KDKA Staff

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Lower Burrell police chief said that the victims include a 23-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman and a 16-year-old teenager.

The severity of their injuries is unknown as of around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

A male suspect is in custody.

Officials told KDKA that the incident stemmed from a family argument at a baby shower.

Police believe that the argument revolved around the gifts at the shower.

The suspect allegedly produced a 9 mm handgun as the fight escalated and fired three rounds.

In total, 25 people were at the shower.

The call originally came at 6:07 p.m. Saturday.

The Lower Burrell Police Department and Westmoreland County Detective Bureau are actively investigating the shooting.

