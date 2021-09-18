Man found guilty after shooting ex-girlfriend in the head twice

CNN - Regional

By Jackson Hicks

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — A jury found a Jackson County man guilty on several felony charges after he shot his ex girlfriend twice in the head.

On Friday, a Jackson County jury returned a guilty verdict for Louis Watts on six crimes, including domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of armed criminal action.

Watts, 52, is accused of shooting his ex girlfriend in the head back in October of 2019.

According to court documents, KC police were sent to the 3900 block of Roanoke where they found the woman bleeding and spitting blood. She also had a bullet lodged behind her eye. The victim, who survived, told the police Watts shot her.

A sentence will be given at a future hearing.

