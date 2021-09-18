Family gifted wheelchair ramp

CNN - Regional

CHESHIRE, Connecticut (WFSB) — A family in Cheshire is getting a wheelchair ramp.

Their 11-year-old son, Cole, has a neurological condition that causes physical and developmental disabilities.

He contracted long-haul COVID not too long ago and uses a wheelchair to get around. The family wanted to build a ramp, but the materials cost too much for them to afford.

A local non-profit teamed up with a local carpenter’s union, and offered to build one, free of charge.

“This is pretty amazing we’ve just been struggling so much,” said Cole’s mom. “It’s going to be less stress on him having to go in and out of the house with a chair instead of having him do it on foot, it’s definitely a big help.”

Construction for the ramp started yesterday, and was completed tonight.

