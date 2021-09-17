Police: Man arrested for domestic disturbance watched police investigate from the woods, tried to return to the victim

CNN - Regional

By Rob Polansky

PLAINFIELD, Connecticut (WFSB) — A man at the center of a domestic disturbance in Plainfield is also accused of watching from the woods as police investigated.

Police said they arrested 32-year-old Curt Rivard twice between Thursday and Friday.

They said the incident started on Sept. 11 at a home.

When police were called, Rivard fled.

However, he returned to the scene and contacted the victim from the woods. He told the victim that he was watching the home as officers conducted their investigation.

A K9 unit was used after witnesses reported seeing a man who matched the suspect’s description flee from the area on foot.

After an arrest warrant was approved for Rivard, he was found and arrested.

He was charged with disorderly conduct, second-degree threatening and interfering with police. He was released from custody on Friday just after 4:30 a.m.

He secured a $2,500 bond.

Police said that about 20 minutes after his release, an officer who conducted a patrol check of the victim’s home saw Rivard enter the driveway.

Rivard was arrested again and charged with violation of the conditions of release and first-degree criminal trespass.

His bond was increased to $25,000 pending an arraignment in Danielson Superior court on Friday.

