CNN - Regional
By
Published 1:01 pm

No ICU beds left in Southern Illinois due to COVID-19

By Web Staff

    CHICAGO (WBBM) — Southern Illinois as of Thursday had no intensive care beds available as the coronavirus ravages the area.

The region has so many COVID-19 patents that there are simply no ICU beds left.

Some hospitals are turning normal rooms into ICU rooms.

In the Chicago area – including the city and suburbs – there are 240 out of 1,345 ICU beds available.

