Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 11:57 am

Illinois man convicted of robbing 2 banks in St. Louis

By Stephanie Baumer

Click here for updates on this story

    ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — An Illinois man has been convicted of robbing two banks in the City of St. Louis.

A jury found Briran Blake, 30, of Jefferson County, Illinois, guilty of two counts of bank robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. The trial started on Tuesday and the verdict was announced on Friday. Sentencing will be held on December 15, 2021. Blake faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

According to police, Blake entered a Regions Bank on Hampton Avenue on June 9, 2017 and handed the teller a note. He left the bank with nearly $2,000 in cash. Then, on June 22, he reportedly entered a Regions Bank on South Broadway, he showed a gun while handing the teller a note. He was able to escape the second robbery with over $4,200 in cash.

Blake was indicted in August 2019 after authorities did an analysis of the demand notes and the St. Louis Police Department’s Crime Laboratory identified him as a suspect.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content