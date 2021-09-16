Farm helps those affected by Hurricane Ida

CNN - Regional

By Nicole Baker

Click here for updates on this story

FREELAND, Maryland (WJZ) — You can’t miss the scars Hurricane Ida left behind and thousands are now left to rebuild their normal after the storm. But one thing you can count on is compassion and now help — and a local Maryland farm is giving it all away.

“These are a staple here at the farm. One of our major crops. Everybody loves green beans.”

A bountiful harvest and First Fruit Farms is giving it all away.

“Wherever there’s a need, we try to say yes.”

Twenty years ago, a family backyard garden is now a fruitful land with purpose.

“They decided that they should share food that they were growing with people in need. That has grown over the year to an over 200-acre property, where we welcome over 12,000 volunteers this year.”

Bags brim tight. Fresh produce packed sincere.

“The kids really enjoy it. They look forward to this.”

“Helping out people is like one of my favorite things to do, I love being here. it’s great.”

“They will have bagged about 22 to 23,000 pounds of potatoes and we have probably an equal amount of green beans.”

The food will end up on plates of nearby families — thanks to food banks.

“It’s a small way to help out. It’s my pleasure to do it.”

And areas battered by hurricane Ida where hundreds of thousands are left fighting to recover.

“You wake up one day and your whole life is upended by something you had no control over.”

“They’re going to Louisiana. We wanna deliver stuff that’s really flawless.”

First Fruits is working with the nonprofit Convoy of Hope that helps with disaster relief.

“We worked together with over 27 Maryland farmers who also are for-profit businesses but donated for that effort.”

Each effort plotted toward a larger dream to fight the hunger crisis.

“We are currently raising money to try to build a facility where we can do this type of work all year round.”

“It’s a great blessing to bring the community together, all different types of communities, to be a blessing to others.”

The produce donated reached as far as Texas, Florida and Oklahoma. The farm survives on donations and volunteers.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.