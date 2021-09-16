Dozens of counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards seized

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The feds have seized two shipments of dozens of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards in Pittsburgh.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized the second of two shipments on Sept. 7. The two international mail parcels from China contained a combined 70 cards.

The first was stopped on Aug. 24 after officers noticed the cards were low-quality and imported by a consignee who wasn’t from the CDC or a certified medical entity. A hold was then placed on the second shipment destined to the same Beaver County consignee.

William Fitting, CBP’s port director in Pittsburgh, says vendors who peddle counterfeit vaccination cards pose a serious health and safety threat to Americans.

The investigation continues.

