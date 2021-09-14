Skip to Content
Witnesses: Man shot in fight over place in Walmart checkout line

By Caroline Reinwald

    MILWAUKEE (WISN) — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting in a Walmart checkout line.

Police responded to the store near North 103rd Street and West Silver Spring Drive shortly before 7 p.m. Monday.

According to witnesses, three men were arguing over their place in line when one of the men opened fire.

A cashier said she was feet away from the men before the shooting.

Other customers and employees ran toward the back of the store.

Police said a 31-year-old Milwaukee man was shot.

He later showed up at a hospital and was expected to survive.

Investigators have not yet made any arrests.

It’s not clear if they were searching for a shooter.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

