Widow and family remember father one year after carjacking death

CNN - Regional

By Marissa Sulek

Click here for updates on this story

COFFEE COUNTY, Tennessee (WSMV) — Monday, a Coffee County family relives the worst day of their lives. One year ago, their son, Jordan Stevens, died after he was shot by a carjacker near Manchester. Stevens was shot three times, saving the lives of his wife and unborn child.

Jordan Stevens’ family says D’Angelo Dorsey rammed into the car Jordan and his wife, Aileen, were driving on Highway 70 before he hijacked them. To this day their family can still see the tire marks on the pavement, and they can’t look at the area the same way again.

“It’s a day I’ll never forget,” says Jeff Stevens, Jordan’s father.

Outside the Stevens’ McMinnville home, signs line their perimeter saying “Our Hero” in honor of their son.

On Sept. 13, 2020, Jordan and Aileen were supposed to go to Jordan’s parents’ house for lunch. But when Jeff and Michelle didn’t hear from their son, they got worried.

“I told him, “something’s not right, I can’t feel Jordan”,” Michelle remembers.

With her motherly instinct, Michelle was right. A TBI investigation revealed Jordan and Aileen were on their way to church when Dorsey forced his way into the couple’s car. Dorsey told them to drive him to their home where he stole two guns and another car. He later took Jordan and Aileen to a deserted area in Manchester and told them to get out.

“At that point he just turned around and Jordan said, “please don’t shoot her or my baby, just take my life”,” Jeff says.

Jordan’s family says he was shot by Dorsey three times. Dorsey then told Aileen to get back into the car and drove down I-24 until he crashed. Dorsey then took his own life.

“For three hours Aileen was with that man,” Jeff stresses. “Three hours.”

Three hours, after three gunshots, which Aileen now believe were for Jordan, herself, and their unborn baby who’s now seven months old.

Her name is Galilea Stevens, and she lives with Aileen in Miami. But for Aileen this year hasn’t gotten any easier.

“Now that we’re here, I’ve already suffered two other losses,” Aileen says. “One with my grandpa on the 19th and my dad on the 29th.”

Aileen’s dad and grandfather passed away this year from COVID-19, 10 days apart. In one year, she lost three of the most important men in her life, but one she sees every day in Galilea.

“Looks just like him when he was a baby,” Aileen says.

“She has a lot of Jordan’s little notions,” Michelle comments. “She has the little nose and the big blue eyes.”

“I hope she has a dry sense of humor,” Jeff chuckles.

After Jordan’s death, his parents tell their youngest son, Jason, that if he’s ever driving a car and someone rams into him, keep driving. They say they’ll pay for any ticket.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.