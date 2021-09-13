PD: No survivors after small plane crash in Lake Havasu City Airport

CNN - Regional

By KTVK/KPHO Staff

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Arizona (KTVK, KPHO) — There are no survivors after a small plane went down at the Lake Havasu City Airport, according to the Lake Havasu City Police Department. The crash happened around 4:10 p.m. Sunday as the plane was taking off.

When police arrived, they said the single-engine Cessna 177RG was fully engulfed in flames. The Lake Havasu City Fire Department responded and was able to put out the fire within a few minutes.

The FAA says it will release the tail number of the aircraft after investigators verify it at the accident site. There’s no word yet on what caused the crash. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

