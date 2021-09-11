High schoolers open 20-year-old time capsule

CNN - Regional

By Abby Dodge

SHAWNEE, Kansas (KCTV) — Saturday marks 20 years since the twin towers fell. To honor the lives lost and comradery of an entire nation DeSoto high schoolers opened a time capsule from the days following the attacks on 9/11.

Archelogy teacher Keil Hileman was teaching on that dark day in 2001. He said he remembers pulling in a TV and facing it towards a corner of the room so his students couldn’t see what was unfolding as they continued their day.

Hileman gave his students a simple answer: “Something big has happened. You will remember it for the rest of your life,” he said.

Teachers came into his room on their plan periods as one by one parents showed up to bring their kids back home.

“Some people went out and filled everybody’s car up in the family with gas. Some people went to the grocery store,” Hileman told his students Friday afternoon.

Students heard first hand from the Hemenway family who lost their son at the pentagon that day. The couple spend weeks on the East coast hoping to find their son Ronald, but one afternoon they got hit with reality.

“He says we never will find him,” Bob Hemenway said. “It’s 3,000 degrees down there, couldn’t even find his dog tags.”

Teenagers, who weren’t alive during the attacks, listened intently to every piece of information. Some only had a basic understanding of 9/11 before today.

“I just knew that the planes hit the towers and a lot of people died and it was one of the worst things that’s happened to America,” said senior Oliva Kremer.

Hileman’s class revolves around seeing and touching artifacts first hand, Friday afternoon was no different.

“It almost feels like it wasn’t real because I wasn’t there, but seeing all these pictures really brings it to light,” said Mill Valley student Charlie Wienberg.

Bob and Shirley are beginning to feel the effects of decades of a life well lived. Both were wheeled into the activity center Friday afternoon. Despite their frail state they continue to visit with children and adults alike.

“So they can remember what happened and how many died,” said Shirley.

He husband said he believe history shouldn’t be repeated. The only way to do so is to keep sharing their son’s story.

“History is important,” said Bob. “I wish kids knew that when they were younger. I wish I’d known that when I was younger.”

After Friday’s lesson, students walked out of the room in remembrance.

