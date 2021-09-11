Dog who was left for dead is still on road to recovery

CNN - Regional

By James Felton, James Paxson

Click here for updates on this story

SAGINAW COUNTY, Michigan (WNEM) — Last month, Bella was forced to chew off her own leg to free itself after a pile of wood trapped it in deplorable conditions.

Bonnie Kanicki said this dog named Bella has come a long way from where she was last month.

“We found her unloved and now she’s loved,” Kanicki said.

Bella was in a backyard left alone. She was entangled and unable to free herself.

It appears that Bella even chewed off her own leg in a failed attempt to get loose.

Kanicki, who is the Director of Saginaw County Animal Care and Control, said Bella is doing well and has quite the following on social media.

“She has seemed to gain a small fan club out there of people that are donating specifically just to her. Blankets and treats and she’s garnered the attention of a lot of people that are rooting for her,” Kanicki said.

While Bella has made long strides in her recovery, Kanicki said more needs to be done.

“We are seeking a rescue that has a subject matter expert that can deal with a dog that has come through her circumstances with life-threatening trauma like this. She does need additional help,” Kanicki said.

We also spoke with Desiree Sage; the animal control officer was the first on the scene to help the abused dog.

“Very upsetting to see her sitting in the dirt covered in flies around her ears sitting there helpless,” Sage said.

Sage is amazed to see how far Bella has come.

“She’s happy and free spirited and doesn’t slow her down at all to only have three legs now,” Sage said.

As for Kanicki, she’s thankful for the people who saw Bella in distress and took action before it was too late.

“It was pretty amazing how the stars lined up that day for Bella to get her help and to give her hope for full healing,” Kanicki said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.