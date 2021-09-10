New Chiefs Hall of Honor unveiled after multimillion-dollar renovations during off-season

CNN - Regional

By Emily Rittman

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Former Chiefs players from every decade dating back to the 1960s helped unveil the new Chiefs Hall of Honor that underwent multimillion-dollar renovations during the off-season.

Sunday’s expected full-capacity crowd can get their first look at the new Chiefs Hall of Honor in just a few days. Thursday, several Kansas City Chiefs legends came back to Arrowhead to see it for themselves.

Surrounded by Pro Football Hall of Famers, Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt officially opened the Chiefs Hall of Honor by cutting a ceremonial ribbon. Chiefs players from the 1960s, 70s, 80s, 90s, 2000s and 2010s looked back on their time in Kansas City.

“I can’t wait for my family to come and celebrate it and be a part of it,” Pro Football Hall of Famer and Chiefs Hall of Famer Will Shields said. “To say that you are a part of it, that’s special within itself. It’s always something you dreamed about as kid to be able to play in the game.”

Memorabilia from players moments in the NFL are encased for their families and fans to see.

“It’s breathtaking,” Former Chiefs Defensive End and Chiefs Hall of Famer Neil Smith said. “Jackets, rings, trophies. I’m just happy to be a part of it. It’s a blessing to me.”

“Last time I saw the Chiefs Hall of Fame it was outdoors. They have completely remodeled everything and improved everything,” Former Chiefs Running Back and Chiefs Hall of Famer Christian Okoye said. “I’m amazed to see how improved it is. It takes me back to when I played and some of the guys I looked up to are here now.”

“When I walked in, it definitely took my breath away,” Former Chiefs Wide Receiver and Special Teams Dante Hall said. “It was absolutely gorgeous and beautiful. You could see all the history with a touch of modern technology.”

“It’s surreal for me. I saw my jersey. My cleats,” Former Chiefs Defensive End Tamba Hali said. “It’s kind of cool because forever people will be able to come and see these things. Even my children will come and see these things.”

The Chiefs Hall of Honor features exhibits that chronical the team’s history including Lamar Hunt founding the team in the 1960’s up to the addition of a second Super Bowl trophy in the new era of Chiefs football. “Brings back those butterflies in my stomach,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt Clark Hunt said. “It makes me think about being here with my dad at Arrowhead.”

About an hour before Thursday’s event began President Joe Biden encouraged large entertainment venues including sports stadiums to require proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test. A spokesperson for the Chiefs says they were not able to comment Thursday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.