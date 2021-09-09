Skip to Content
Family of shooting hero Riley Howell to accept top civilian honor for his bravery

By Rex Hodge

    HAYWOOD COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Loved ones of Riley Howell are on their way to Boston to receive one of the nation’s top civilian honors. Almost two and a half years ago, Howell tackled a shooter in his University of North Carolina Charlotte classroom, sacrificing his life to save fellow students.

To recognize his heroism, Howell is receiving the Congressional Medal of Honor Society’s – Citizen Honors Award. His family said they’re accepting the recognition with gratitude.

“Every time I think that is … sometimes a little much for me, I think it’s not about me, it’s not about us, it’s about him. So, I always go through these things with gratitude and thankfulness,” Howell’s father Thomas said.

The Citizen Honors Valor Award ceremony takes place at 5 p.m. Friday at the Seaport Hotel in Boston. It will recognize recipients for 2020 and 2021 since last year’s ceremony was delayed because of COVID-19 concerns.

