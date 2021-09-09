Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 12:15 pm

Deputies search for driver who ran from traffic stop; passenger shot

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    EUREKA SPRINGS, North Carolina (WTVD) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who possibly shot someone and ran from police Wednesday night.

The ordeal began in Eureka Springs when officers on routine patrol spotted a drug transaction and tried to pull over a Honda utility vehicle that had three people inside it.

Instead, officers heard a loud bang and saw 31-year-old Darrell Stephen Hunter of Hope Mills as well as a female passenger jump out of the vehicle and run off.

When officers approached the utility vehicle they found a third person in the back seat with a gunshot wound in his leg. That person was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

K-9 Units, Crime Scene Investigator, and Major Crimes Investigative Unit Detectives responded to the scene. A 10 mm firearm, a bag of marijuana, and a plastic bag of white powdery substance were found, the sheriff’s office said..

The sheriff’s office is actively searching for Hunter, who was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, red shorts, and red socks. He was last seen on Center Street.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content