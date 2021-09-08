Scooter operator dies after crash

CNN - Regional

By Andrew Masse, Rob Polansky

NEWINGTON, Connecticut (WFSB) — Police are asking witnesses to a deadly scooter crash that happened Tuesday in Newington to come forward.

The collision, which involved a pickup truck and a scooter, happened around 4 p.m. at the corner of Willard Avenue and Louis Street.

Good Samaritans tried to save the rider’s life, police said. The person was brought to a local hospital but died there.

Part of Willard Avenue was shut while police investigated, but has since reopened.

It is unclear if any charges will be filed in the case.

The scooter rider’s name has not been released because next of kin has yet to be notified.

