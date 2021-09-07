Woman who lost house to fire as child gives back to Caldor Fire victims

CNN - Regional

By Andrew Faulk

PLACERVILLE, California (KCRA) — Some volunteers are hoping to bring a little joy to children affected by the Caldor Fire affecting many communities in the Sierra.

“Ashlee’s Toy Closet” on Monday stopped by the Green Valley Community Church in Placerville with a truck full of toys for children. This is personal for the woman behind the nonprofit’s event, who was once affected by fires herself.

Ashlee Smith of Reno, Nevada, was just 8 years old when she lost her home to a fire. She said she still remembers how it felt when that happened to her, which is why she wants to make sure children who were her age when she experienced hardship have toys to play with.

“It’s one of my most favorite things in the world to do to give back to the kids,” Smith said. “It sucked. I always said I hate that I have to do it, but I love to see all the little kids’ faces.”

Since her hardship at age 8, she spent the next 14 years of her life giving back. So much to the point where Mike Rowe of “Returning The Favor,” a show that highlights people who give back to the community, featured Smith’s efforts in helping children. She was the show’s 100th favor returned in the series.

