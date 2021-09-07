Western NC rescue saves 11 dogs living in a car with their owner

CNN - Regional

CATAWBA COUNTY, North Carolina (WRAL) — Eleven dogs living in a car with their owner have been rescued but have a long way to go before they’ll recover.

The Humane Society of Catawba County posted photos of the dogs on Facebook along with a request for donations.

According to the post, all of the dogs have “major health issues,” including malnutrition, flea infestation or allergies, hair loss, skin damage and ear infections. Some of the dogs’ nails were so long the nail had grown into their foot pads, and four were heartworm positive.

The dogs have already receive medicated baths but will need routine spay or neuter surgeries and vaccinations.

“Even though their living conditions were dire, their spirits have survived and their tails are still wagging,” the rescue wrote, adding it will take “thousands of dollars” in medical care to treat and save the dogs.

Many shelters in North Carolina need help to save more animals. Clear the Shelters, a nationwide initiative, runs through Sept. 19, and many rescues and shelters have reduced or eliminated adoption fees.

You can help the cause by adopting animals, spaying or neutering your pet, keeping them leashed or in a fence while outdoors and volunteering at or donating to tour local shelter.

