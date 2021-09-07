Man faces animal cruelty after admitting to tying dog to pole near beach

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

REVERE, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A Revere man was charged with animal cruelty after police say he chained a dog to a steel rod embedded in cement at the edge of a Massachusetts beach and then walked away.

Massachusetts State Police said the actions left the dog “to the mercy of the next high tide” along Short Beach near a ramp to Winthrop Parkway.

Police said the dog was located on Sunday, Aug. 29, chained to the steel rebar rod, protruding from the bottom of the ramp and rescued by police and the owner of a Revere kennel.

“Had the dog not been found, he could have become submerged when the tide came in,” police said.

Investigators said the approximately 50-pound pit bull mix had a thick metal chain around his neck with a heavy rock attached to it, preventing the dog from escaping. “The dog was left in a secluded portion of the beach close to the waterline, chained to the piece of rebar exposed at the bottom of the walkway where it meets the sand at the high tide line,” police said. “During certain parts of the day, this portion of the beach is completely submerged, with the tide rising as high as street level, past the point where the dog was chained. The dog was at risk of drowning in a couple of hours if he hadn’t been found.”

State police said several troopers obtained surveillance video from nearby homes that showed a man walking with the dog toward the beach.

Investigators said another video obtained by Revere police showed the same man walk down the beach ramp to the sand with the dog. “All four videos show a metal chain collar and leash attached to the dog consistent with those found attached to the dog on scene,” police said.

State police said the man, identified by authorities as Elias Pacheco-Osario, of Revere, was interviewed on Friday, and admitted to investigators that he was the dog’s owner, had walked to the beach the previous Sunday, tied the pit bull to the steel rod, and walked away, abandoning him.

According to police, Pacheco-Osario said, “he had decided he could not keep the dog any longer.”

He was charged with animal cruelty, posted bail and was scheduled to be arraigned in Chelsea District Court on Tuesday, police said.

The dog is being cared for at Ocean View Kennels in Revere. The owner, Lisa Cutting, rushed over to save the dog, and has launched a GoFundMe page for the dog she named Carmelo as well as other abandoned dogs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

