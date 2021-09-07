Man charged after shot fired into child’s bedroom, standoff

CNN - Regional

By KMOV.COM STAFF

Click here for updates on this story

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) — A man who police believe fired a shot into a child’s bedroom was charged after a standoff with officers in O’Fallon, Missouri Sunday.

O’Fallon police said they received a call around 7:30 a.m. Sunday to a home in the first block of Royallprairie Court, where a shot had been fired into a young child’s bedroom overnight. The bullet hit a TV in another room and did not hit the child or anyone inside. Authorities do not believe the suspect and family on Royallprairie know each other.

Officers later went to the first block of Creek Branch Court in O’Fallon where they believed a possible suspect was hiding. Police said they eventually got into a standoff with the man, who was armed, and a SWAT team was called. Around 1:45 p.m., the man eventually surrounded and was arrested. Nobody was injured.

Noah Mozee was later charged with unlawful use of a weapon. His cash-only bond was set at $25,000.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.