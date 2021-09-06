‘Music is the world’s medicine’: Benefit concert hosted for flood victims

CNN - Regional

By Andrew James

MAGGIE VALLEY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Ingles and Elevated Mountain Distilling Company hosted a benefit concert Sunday in Maggie Valley for the communities hit hard by flooding in Haywood County last month.

“We love you, Haywood County. We’re here for you,” said Melissa Leavell, with Ingles Markets.

Proceeds from the concert went to Helping Hands of Haywood and Helping Haywood. Food donations were also collected at the door.

The concert featured artists Ricky Gunter, Kaitlyn Baker and Joe Lasher.

“Music is the world’s medicine, man,” Lasher said. “There’s a song for everything out there in the world, and writing songs I try to harness that — and all the emotions that go into it.”

“It’s a healing thing, and I think music is just so powerful and it’s so important,” Baker said. “It’s just bringing everybody together and it’s doing some good.”

Ingles presented a $15,000 check to assist with rebuilding efforts in Haywood County.

“I think it’s healing, you know, and that’s why everybody is here today — not just to bring donations, but come out and take a little break from it, heal a little bit, enjoy this wonderful music,” Leavell said.

