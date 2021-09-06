Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 1:26 pm

Guest at Las Vegas Strip resort wins $1 million on Labor Day

By Elaine Emerson

Click here for updates on this story

    LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — Someone started their Labor Day with a little extra luck.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas announced a guest won $1 million on a video poker machine on Sept. 6. A spokesperson for the resort said it sets the record for the largest non-wide area progressive jackpot ever hit at the resort.

It wasn’t specified if the guest was from Las Vegas or a tourist out of town.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content