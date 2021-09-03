Police raid underground casino operatio

CNN - Regional

By Sid Garcia

GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) — Gardena police early Thursday raided a building they said was serving illegally as an underground casino.

More than a dozen people were seen being detained after the raid, sitting on the curb with hands cuffed behind their backs.

