Honolulu’s “Da Boys” return to Hawaii, bringing back lifelong friendships

CNN - Regional

By Keith Demolder

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU (KITV) — There certainly is no place like home.

Today, “Da Boys” from the Honolulu Little League returned to O’ahu after two weeks in Williamsport, PA.

Hawaii’s fourth Little League World Series title will have to wait another year. But after a third place win on Sunday over South Dakota, this group says they still had plenty to be proud of.

“I think it also felt good because all of that time and effort we put in to work this season, it really paid off against one of the best teams in the country,” pitcher Micah Bennett said. “I’m really proud of my team.”

But even further than the win, or the aloha chain, or meeting MLB MVP Mike Trout, Hawaii legends Kean Wong and Kurt Suzuki or even Todd Frazier, Da Boys believe baseball is not about bringing back the hardware.

The 2021 Little League Sportsmanship Award Winners think the real prize giving back the Aloha spirit.

“Baseball is just a game,” Zack Bagoyo said. “Even though it’s good to do well, not everything is about baseball. It’s about becoming a better person through baseball and making new friends here and memories, too.”

For this coaching staff and fanbase–made up of dedicated families–these past two weeks have brought a lifetime of memories.

“I wouldn’t trade it for the world, it’s the best experience that I’ve had with baseball with my son,” head coach Brandon Sardinha said. “There have been great memories, once in a lifetime and I’ve heard that plenty of times before but it’s true.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.