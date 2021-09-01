Father biking 4,600 miles to honor son, raise money to fight pediatric cancer

CNN - Regional

By KMOV.com Staff

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — A father is biking thousands of miles after a tragedy fueled a new mission to end cancer.

Alec Fraser set out to honor his son’s memory, biking 4,600 miles with his friend Jamie to raise awareness- and money- to fund cancer research.

Fraser’s son Julian was just 20 when he died from osteosarcoma, and he’s biking through 17 states to raise funds for pediatric cancer research.

“We want to do honor to Julian’s battle,” he said. “We want to continue the battle against cancer that he so valiantly fought and we wanted to do it in a big, a big way”

Fraser and his friend made a stop in downtown St. Louis Wednesday, having started their journey 15 days ago in Connecticut. They hope to make it to Santa Clara, California, in just under 70 days, and raise $500,000 along the way.

