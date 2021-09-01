Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 12:18 pm

Community mourns the loss of local firefighter after battle with COVID-19

<i>Black Mountain Fire Department via WLOS</i><br/>Garrett Presnell
Black Mountain FD via WLOS
Black Mountain Fire Department via WLOS
Garrett Presnell

By Kristy Kepley-Steward

Click here for updates on this story

    MCDOWELL COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — The community is coming together after a McDowell County firefighter died Tuesday following a battle with COVID-19.

According to the McDowell Fire & Rescue Association, Garrett Presnell was a firefighter for the Black Mountain Fire Department and worked part-time at North Cove, Pleasant Gardens, and Old Fort Fire Departments. Presnell was also a member of the Buncombe County Task Force 2 USAR Team, taking part in the rescue efforts put forth after Tropical Storm Fred.

Garrett took great pride in being a volunteer for Sugar Hill-Montfort Cove Fire Department, serving as a Lieutenant.

Garrett displayed honor, valor, and pride in his work throughout his years of service to our community,” said a post on the association’s Facebook page. “He lived a life of dedication to his family and community. His leadership and caring heart will be greatly missed. Presnell leaves behind a wife, Kelsey, their unborn daughter, Kora, his brother, Corey, and mother, Sherie.

A bass tournament is set for Monday, Sept. 6, from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Black Bear Landing at Lake James, with fees going to Presnell’s wife. Additionally, the McDowell County Fire and Rescue Association will hold a drive-through benefit dinner supporting the family from 5 – 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Lackey Town Missionary Baptist Church in Old Fort. A public Facebook group, “In Memory of Garrett Presnell Shirt Fundraiser,” will begin taking orders for t-shirts at 5 p.m., Aug. 31. Proceeds from the $20 shirts will go to the Presnell family, according to a social media post.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content