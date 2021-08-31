Skip to Content
Family mourns after ‘horseplay with gun’ leads to 15-year-old’s death

By Meghan Mosley

    OKLAHOMA CITY (KOMO) — A 15-year-old boy died after police say “horseplay with a gun” led to a firearm being discharged over the weekend at a mobile home park in southeast Oklahoma City.

The family of Rudy Simmons told KOCO 5 that the 15-year-old was a sweet, loving teen who cared about so many. They are in disbelief over the weekend tragedy.

“He is really just … gone way too soon,” family friend Jalisha Boatman-Mishio said.

Police were called around 9 p.m. Saturday to a mobile home park near Southeast 89th Street and Bryant Avenue about a reported shooting.

“When officers arrived, they sadly found a 15-year-old there who had been shot to death,” said Master Sgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “It appears that the 15-year-old was there in the trailer with several other juveniles.”

Police said a group of teens was playing together, and someone was handling the gun in an unsafe manner when Simmons was shot. Simmons was a ninth-grader at Moore High School.

“It’s bad. Nobody’s holding up very well right now. He was a baby,” Boatman-Mishio said. “Nobody’s getting rest. Nobody’s stopping to take a break, anything. I mean, everybody’s just tired and hurt.”

Police have not made any arrests. The case will be presented to the Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office, and they make a final decision on what charges, if any, are appropriate.

