3 in custody in death of 13-year-old

CNN - Regional

By Jenna Rae

Click here for updates on this story

WASHINGTON, Missouri (KMOV) — Washington, Mo. police are investigating the death of a 13-year-old boy that happened at a home on 7th Street Sunday.

Police tell News 4 this is now being investigated as a drug overdose death. We’re told the teen boy was sleeping over at a friend’s house, whose parents resided on the 600 block of 7th Street. A detective tells News 4 he believes the boys were experimenting with the parent’s drugs. Specifically, police say they found methamphetamine and other prescription drugs in the home.

“Last night about 10:30, they were out here throwing a football right here in the field. Never thought nothing about it, went to bed, and eight hours later, everything’s crazy,” Scott Brueschke said.

Brueschke lives on 7th Street. He says that was the last time he had seen the Washington Middle School seventh grader.

“I was up for approximately a half hour and the next thing you know, I’m hearing sirens and they’re getting louder louder and louder then they quit. I thought ‘what’s going on?’ I looked out the front door and they started pulling in right here at the neighbors house, ambulances, everything, everyone’s running back and forth,” Brueschke explained.

Washington, Mo. police detectives confirm they found the 13-year-old boy unresponsive inside that 7th Street home Sunday morning. Police say it was typical for him to be over at that house for a sleepover.

“I know her [deceased teen’s mother] son had spent the night there several nights in the past. I don’t know how much she knows about the family itself,” Washington, Mo. Detective Sergeant Steve Sitzes said.

Detective Sitzes says the deceased teen’s mother did virtually everything she could have as a parent to keep her child safe. He describes this incident today as a “true tragedy.”

“She had on her son’s phone an app that she would set up geofences of where he was at, and it would send her alerts that he was outside the geofence. She had that, she knew where he was at in the home, and knew what time he had gotten there, and that he hadn’t left, but tragedy still struck,” Sitzes explained.

While this mother is without her child Sunday, the children who lived at that 7th Street home, a 7-year-old and a 12-year-old, are in state custody. The mother, father and live-in tenant were all arrested on different drug charges, including possession and paraphernalia. Police say they found Methamphetamine in the home, and say more charges could be coming for those parents. Their names have not yet been released. Sitzes says the additional charges could be, but are not limited to, manslaughter and endangerment of a child’s well-being.

“For the family, the boy that lost his life, they’re gonna have a hard road to tow and if there was wrongdoing done, then hopefully they get prosecuted properly for what they’ve done,” Brueschke said.

Washington, Mo. police are urging parents to be aware and involved in their children’s lives. They recommend getting to know your child’s friend’s parents before allowing a sleepover.

Washington Middle School released the following statement about the 13-year-old’s death:

We are saddened to learn of the passing of a student from Washington Middle School. As a middle school staff and district family, we send our condolences to the family and will respect their privacy as they grieve their loss. The family deserves nothing less. Please know that we will have additional counselors on hand at the middle school to support students and staff who are struggling. The school administration and counseling staff will be working to provide the most appropriate support to the family, student body, and the entire staff. Please direct any investigation questions to the Washington Police Department. We send our deepest sympathy to the family and ask to please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.